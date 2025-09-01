Prince Harry pushes for peace with Prince William after Diana ‘tribute’

Prince Harry is reportedly determined to med ties with his estranged brother Prince William after the 30th death anniversary of their mother, Princess Diana.
The Radar Online reported on August 31 that the Duke of Sussex has been trying to reconcile with the Prince of Wales as it is the "only tribute their mother would have wanted.”
Harry, 40, has urged William, 43, to work on their complicated relationship and join future memorial events together.
A source told the media outlet, "Harry keeps telling people they need to make peace for their mother. He wants to do something that truly honors her and believes she would want her sons standing together. He's eager for William to be part of it – or at least to give his blessing but William is reluctant.”
The insider explained, “The public rows, particularly those tied to Meghan, have left him wary,” adding the future King “believes the accusations caused real and lasting harm. The pain is genuine, and it makes him very careful about showing any sign of reconciliation."
As the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death came, Meghan Markle’s husband reflected on his estranged relationship with brother, worried that its complexities might overshadow their mother’s enduring legacy.
To note, the royal brother duo last appeared together in 2021 to unveil a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace.