Home / Royal

Prince Harry pushes for peace with Prince William after Diana ‘tribute’

Prince Harry seemingly believes reconciliation with Prince William is the 'only tribute their mother would have wanted'

Prince Harry pushes for peace with Prince William after Diana ‘tribute’
Prince Harry pushes for peace with Prince William after Diana ‘tribute’

Prince Harry is reportedly determined to med ties with his estranged brother Prince William after the 30th death anniversary of their mother, Princess Diana.

The Radar Online reported on August 31 that the Duke of Sussex has been trying to reconcile with the Prince of Wales as it is the "only tribute their mother would have wanted.”

Harry, 40, has urged William, 43, to work on their complicated relationship and join future memorial events together.

A source told the media outlet, "Harry keeps telling people they need to make peace for their mother. He wants to do something that truly honors her and believes she would want her sons standing together. He's eager for William to be part of it – or at least to give his blessing but William is reluctant.”

The insider explained, “The public rows, particularly those tied to Meghan, have left him wary,” adding the future King “believes the accusations caused real and lasting harm. The pain is genuine, and it makes him very careful about showing any sign of reconciliation."

As the 30th anniversary of Princess Diana's death came, Meghan Markle’s husband reflected on his estranged relationship with brother, worried that its complexities might overshadow their mother’s enduring legacy.

To note, the royal brother duo last appeared together in 2021 to unveil a statue of Diana at Kensington Palace.

You Might Like:

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie shaped Lady Louise Windsor's independent path

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie shaped Lady Louise Windsor's independent path
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in 2003

Queen Camilla experienced sexual assault in her teens, a new book reveals

Queen Camilla experienced sexual assault in her teens, a new book reveals
British journalist and former royal expert Valentine Low makes shocking claim about Queen Camilla in his bombshell new book

Meghan Markle spills on one thing Princess Lilibet loves for breakfast

Meghan Markle spills on one thing Princess Lilibet loves for breakfast
The Duchess of Sussex opens up about her family’s breakfast ritual and Princess Lilibet’s adorable request

Royal Family shares heartwarming peeks into Crown Princess’s summer

Royal Family shares heartwarming peeks into Crown Princess’s summer
Palace drops delightful video featuring glimpses of Crown Princess Victoria’s summer with family

Prince Andrew under fire again after shocking Jeffery Epstein emails leak

Prince Andrew under fire again after shocking Jeffery Epstein emails leak
The Duke of York was stepped away from his senior royal duties back in 2019

Charles quietly pays floral tribute at Diana’s grave on 28th death anniversary

Charles quietly pays floral tribute at Diana’s grave on 28th death anniversary
Princess Diana died in a tragic car crash in Paris along with her partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul

Prince Harry's deepest regrets about his last conversation with Princess Diana

Prince Harry's deepest regrets about his last conversation with Princess Diana
Princess Diana passed away in a fatal car accident back in August 1997 in Paris, France

Prince William, Harry's supported charity marks Diana's 28th death anniversary

Prince William, Harry's supported charity marks Diana's 28th death anniversary
Prince Harry and his estranged brother, Prince William are both supporters of the Diana Award

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia attend annual royal rally

Sweden's King Carl Gustaf, Queen Silvia attend annual royal rally
The Swedish Royal Family shares King Carl Gustaf’s enthusiastic participation in the historic rally in Öland

Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein gush over mum Queen Rania on her birthday

Princess Rajwa, Prince Hussein gush over mum Queen Rania on her birthday
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa beam with delight alongside Queen Rania in her birthday portrait

Prince William, Princess Kate issue touching message amid Balmoral break

Prince William, Princess Kate issue touching message amid Balmoral break
Kate Middleton and Prince William pay tribute to an amateur photographer Liz Hatton

Lady Louise Windsor cheered on by ’boyfriend’ Felix at shampionships

Lady Louise Windsor cheered on by ’boyfriend’ Felix at shampionships
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter was joined by her rumoured boyfriend at recent outing