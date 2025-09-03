Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney keeps dating ‘casual’ as Scooter Braun ‘obsessed’ with her

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney recently reignited romance buzz after sparking dating rumors months ago in Venice

Sydney Sweeney keeps dating ‘casual’ as Scooter Braun ‘obsessed’ with her


Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship seems to be marked by an imbalance of emotions.

After sparking a series of dating rumors with Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and Glen Powell, the Euphoria actress is reportedly off the market with the 44-year-old American businessman and investor.

Recently, an insider told Star Magazine that the Immaculate actress and Braun are having summer romance, adding that the RBMG Records founder opened up about his budding romance with Sweeney in his inner circle, later asking them to keep their lips sealed.

However, in a shocking twist of events, a source close to Braun has revealed to Page Six that the music mogul was the one who was “obsessed” with the Madame Web actress and “pursued” her.

They also shared that while Scooter Braun is very invested in his relationship with the American actress, Sweeney doesn’t share the same level of emotions and keeping the dating “casual.”

“It’s still new,” stated the tipster.

Moreover, during a conversation with PEOPLE, a separate source told the outlet that the pair is “casually hooking up.”

“Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard,” they noted.

For the unversed, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun first ignited romance buzz a few months back when they went to Venice, Italy, to attend the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Shortly after the wedding, the duo was spotted strolling around the Italian city.

You Might Like:

Jennifer Aniston shuts down plastic surgery rumors with powerful statement

Jennifer Aniston shuts down plastic surgery rumors with powerful statement
‘The Morning Show’ actress was recently rumored to be considering plastic surgery to impress her boyfriend, Jim Curtis

Cardi B secures sensational victory in $24 million physical assault lawsuit

Cardi B secures sensational victory in $24 million physical assault lawsuit
Cardi B was accused of assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress by her security guard

Taylor Swift planning ‘big family’ with Travis Kelce as they build future

Taylor Swift planning ‘big family’ with Travis Kelce as they build future
‘The Life of a Showgirl’ singer and the NFL star are planning their future after dreamy engagement

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ new poster unveils Daniel Craig’s fresh look as release date out

‘Wake Up Dead Man’ new poster unveils Daniel Craig’s fresh look as release date out
Daniel Craig starrer ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ drops much-anticipated new poster and release date

Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in ideal life partner

Sabrina Carpenter reveals what she looks for in ideal life partner
The 'Please Please Please' crooner was previously romantically linked with Barry Keoghan

Miley Cyrus reunites with mom Tish in first joint interview after feud rumors

Miley Cyrus reunites with mom Tish in first joint interview after feud rumors
The 'Something Beautiful' hitmaker shares mesmerizing photos with mom, Tish Cyrus, and her two sisters, Noah and Brandi Cyrus

Paramount's David Ellison plans 'Call of Duty' film adaptation for theatres

Paramount's David Ellison plans 'Call of Duty' film adaptation for theatres
'Call of Duty' set for big-screen debut with movie adaptation in the works

Here's why Jennifer Aniston say 'The Morning Show' work feels like labor pains

Here's why Jennifer Aniston say 'The Morning Show' work feels like labor pains
The 'Friends' alum revealed that coming back to the series felt like ‘what childbirth must be like'

Miley Cyrus recalls Mom Tish’s surprising dating advice

Miley Cyrus recalls Mom Tish’s surprising dating advice
The 'Flowers' singer revealed about the romantic tip she received from mom Tish that led her in the wrong direction

Channing Tatum breaks silence amid ex Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler dating buzz

Channing Tatum breaks silence amid ex Zoë Kravitz, Austin Butler dating buzz
The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' star parted ways with ex Zoë Kravitz last year in October

Katy Perry finds ‘ego boost’ in Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split

Katy Perry finds ‘ego boost’ in Justin Trudeau after Orlando Bloom split
The 'Dark Horse' singer is excited about her budding new romance with the former Canadian Prime Minister

Kim Kardashian's 'homework' opinion at Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3' divides fans

Kim Kardashian's 'homework' opinion at Kai Cenat's 'Mafiathon 3' divides fans
Kai Cenat kicks off his much-awaited 'Mafiathon 3' live-streaming session earlier this week