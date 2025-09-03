Sydney Sweeney keeps dating ‘casual’ as Scooter Braun ‘obsessed’ with her

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun’s relationship seems to be marked by an imbalance of emotions.
After sparking a series of dating rumors with Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom, and Glen Powell, the Euphoria actress is reportedly off the market with the 44-year-old American businessman and investor.
Recently, an insider told Star Magazine that the Immaculate actress and Braun are having summer romance, adding that the RBMG Records founder opened up about his budding romance with Sweeney in his inner circle, later asking them to keep their lips sealed.
However, in a shocking twist of events, a source close to Braun has revealed to Page Six that the music mogul was the one who was “obsessed” with the Madame Web actress and “pursued” her.
They also shared that while Scooter Braun is very invested in his relationship with the American actress, Sweeney doesn’t share the same level of emotions and keeping the dating “casual.”
“It’s still new,” stated the tipster.
Moreover, during a conversation with PEOPLE, a separate source told the outlet that the pair is “casually hooking up.”
“Everything is casual. She is living her life and working hard,” they noted.
For the unversed, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun first ignited romance buzz a few months back when they went to Venice, Italy, to attend the lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.
Shortly after the wedding, the duo was spotted strolling around the Italian city.