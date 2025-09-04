Home / Entertainment

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi sizzle in 'Wuthering Heights' teaser trailer

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie lit the screens with their intense chemistry in Wuthering Heights teaser trailer.

On Wednesday, September 3, the first look at the Emerald Fennell‘s movie adaptation was released, which also featured some erotic scenes.

The trailer started with a usual wide shot of a big house on the West Yorkshire moors. 

Then it shows a nice close-up of Margot's  face, followed by a surprising, intimate shot of two women’s hands kneading bread.

In one scene, Jacob asked Marjot, “Do you want me to stop?”

To which, the Barbie star responded, “No.”


The official synopsis read, “Young orphan Heathcliff (Ralph Fiennes) is adopted by the wealthy Earnshaw family and moves into their estate, Wuthering Heights. Soon, the new resident falls for his compassionate foster sister, Cathy (Juliette Binoche).”

It continued, “The two share a remarkable bond that seems unbreakable until Cathy, feeling the pressure of social convention, suppresses her feelings and marries Edgar Linton (Simon Shepherd), a man of means who befits her stature. Heathcliff vows to win her back.”

Margot plays Catherine Earnshaw, while Jacob will star as Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights along with Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell.

To note, Emerald Fennell‘s most-anticipated movie is set to hit theaters on February 13, 2026.

