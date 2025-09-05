Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty mourns days after her death anniversary

Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer is mourning days after her 28th death anniversary.
The first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, who stayed silent on their mum's 28th death anniversary over the weekend, has now taken to her social media handle to express her deep sorrow and grief.
Soon after the news of legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani's death broke on Thursday, September 4, the mother-of-one rushed to her Instagram account to pay her heartfelt tribute to him.
She posted a black-and-white photo of herself with the late designer, both dressed in tailored dark suits.
“Rest in peace, Mr Armani. the end of an era," Lady Kitty wrote over the photo.
Armani, who dressed many Hollywood A-list celebrities died at the age of 91, his fashion house announced in a statement on Thursday.
“In this company, we have always felt like part of a family. Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication,” a statement from Armani's employees and family reads.
The press release further revealed that the designer "worked until his final days, dedicating himself to the company, the collections, and the many ongoing and future projects."
Lady Kitty Spencer shared a close bond with the late Giorgio Armani, having attended many of his prestigious events and worn his iconic designs.