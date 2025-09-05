Princess Charlene recalls Giorgio Armani’s role in her wedding following his death

Princess Charlene of Monaco is remembering Giorgio Armani’s huge role in her royal wedding to Prince Albert in 2011.
Following the sad demise of the legendary fashion designer on Thursday, September 4, the Royal Family of Monaco rushed to their Instagram account to release a heartfelt statement from Prince Albert and Princess Charlene.
"It is with great sadness that the Prince and I have learnt of the death of Giorgio Armani," the caption read.
It continued, "He was an emblematic figure in the fashion world and has created and shaped trends that have influenced generations."
Princess Charlene went on to recall the profound influence Armani had on her big day, sharing that the late designer created her elegant wedding dress in July 2011.
"Amongst the variety of his works, was also my wedding dress in July 2011," she wrote.
Princess Charlene further added. "His work and achievements will survive him and continue to be présent in the future."
The heartbreaking statement was signed off with "H.S.H. Princess Charlene."
Armani, the face behind many iconic looks of various Hollywood A-list celebrities, took his last breath at the age of 91, his fashion house announced in a statement on Thursday.
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Charlene Wittstock exchanged the vows on July 1, 2011 in a fairy tale ceremony.
The princess wore an Armani bridal gown with a magnificent 66-foot veil and train.