Kelly Clarkson makes rare confession about ‘American Idol’ after tragic loss

Kelly Clarkson has made a surprising confession about American Idol in a social media return after tragic family loss.
On Thursday, September 4, the pop icon returned to social media after taking a break due to death of her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.
Taking to Instagram, Kelly posted a picture of herself winning American Idol in 2002 and confessed it “changed” her life “forever.”
She penned an emotional note, “To everyone that took time 23 years ago to call in and vote for me, thank you. Winning American Idol changed my life and I will be forever grateful for all of you that have supported me for so many years.”
Kelly further added, “It is a gift to find your purpose and passion, and to be able to make a living doing it is the cherry on top. Thank you, always.”
The Breakaway singer's social media post comes just over a week after she made her first public appearance following the former talent manager's death last month.
She shared daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, with her ex-husband, who died on August 7 after a years-long private battle with cancer.
On the work front, Kelly has posponed the Las Vegas residency to be "fully present" for her kids.