Justin Bieber finally drops most-anticipated ‘SWAG II’ after delay

Justin Bieber has finally released highly-anticipated album, Swag II.

After announcing the delightful news on Thursday that he was surprise-dropping a new album, the pop icon shared SWAG II is finally “live” in the early hours of Friday, September 5.

Referencing the delay on Instagram, Justin wrote, “I’m sorry for the wait their telling me any second," adding in another post that he was "waiting with u, not baiting u not sure wut the fuckkyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh."

Hailey Bieber’s husband also hinted at his viral “Standing on Business” quote, writing in another post, "It’s not clocking to Spotify and Apple Music Refreshhhh loadinggggggg………"

After his second album of 2025 was finally released, Justin posted a screenshot of the record live on Spotify and expressed his excitement, "OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG WE LIVEEEEEEEEEE.”

The new album, which included 23 songs, include guest appearances from Tems, Lil B, Bakar, Hurricane Chris and Eddie Benjamin.

Fans reaction to Justin Bieber’s new album:

A fan commented, “I'm so happy for you, you're coming back with a bang, we're still here, looking forward to you launching a world tour, we haven't given up on you, we love you.”

Another praised the musician, “THANK YOU JESUS I MEAN JUSTIN.”

A third fan asked, “WHY IS IT NOT ON APPLE MUSIC JUSTIN PLEASE?”

Justin released his first album, Swag, in July since 2021's Justice.

