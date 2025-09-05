Home / Entertainment

Cardi B finally reveals real reason for rejecting Super Bowl Halftime show

The 'Outside' rapper is currently gearing up to release her long-awaited sophomore album 'Am I the Drama?'

Cardi B has finally revealed the real reason for turning down the Super Bowl Halftime show.

During her new interview for Billboard cover story, the WAP rapper shared a surprising reason for rejecting NFL event's prestigious halftime show in 2019.

According to the mother-of-three she passed on opportunity because she felt she didn't have enough hit songs under her belt to be a headliner.

"I got asked to do the Super Bowl and I denied it. I feel like soon, if I get to do it, I’m going to have more hits. I’m going to be more experienced and I’m going to eat that up," Cardi said.

Back in 2019, the Outside rapper told Associated Press that she turned down the show to support former NFL star Colin Kaepernick, who refused to stand during the national anthem in August 2016 to raise awareness about systemic racism and police brutality.

Cardi released her debut album Invasion of Privacy on April 6, 2018, which peaked at No. 1 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop albums chart for two weeks straight after its debut and remained on the list for 122 weeks.

The album even earned her Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards. 

Cardi B is currently gearing up to release her long-awaited sophomore album Am I the Drama?, which is set to release on September 19.

