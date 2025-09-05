Harry Styles enjoys Irish wedding fun amid Zoe Kravitz romance buzz

Home / Entertainment

Harry Styles looked completely at ease as he let his hair down at an Irish wedding this weekend, marking one of his first public appearances since confirming his blossoming romance with Zoë Kravitz.

The One Direction alum stepped out over the weekend to attend the wedding of his childhood friend Johnny Harvey.

Snaps from the event, obtained by Daily mail, showed him in a cheerful mood at Ballymagarvey Village, the historic manor house set in the Irish countryside.

Styles was snapped with his pals at the reception, while donning a grey suit and striped black tie.

The group of friends beamed in intimate snapshots as they posed with their wedding favors following the reception meal.

Harry, however, attended the ceremony solo, with new flame Zoe Kravitz absent from the festivities.

Just days later, though, he wasted no time reuniting with her, as the pair were spotted enjoying a stylish date night in New York on Wednesday.

The New York date came after an earlier rendezvous in Rome and a romantic evening together in London.

Despite looking like lovebirds on their most recent night out, insiders revealed to TMZ that what they share is closer to a friends-with-benefits dynamic.

Harry and Zoe's London date seemingly happened after the premiere of her new film, Caught Stealing, in Leicester Square, an event she attended with her co-stars Matt Smith and Austin Butler.

