Home / Entertainment

Kylie Kelce reveals what her 4 girls really think of Taylor Swift as their aunt

Travis Kelce's SIL revealed how she celebrated the news that the NFL star and the 'Lover' singer are engaged


Kylie Kelce is sharing her take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift — and revealing how her four daughters feel about welcoming the pop superstar into the family.

While conversing at the episode of Good Morning America, the podcaster and mom revealed how she celebrated the news that her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, and the Blank Space singer are engaged.

Kylie went on to share her and Jason’s girls’ reactions — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 4 months — to the idea of Taylor becoming their aunt.

"The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," she gushed.

Notably, Kylie’s sweet remarks come after she largely stayed quiet on her brother-in-law’s romance with the pop superstar, though she did acknowledge Swift’s buzzworthy appearance on the New Heights podcast on August 13.

On August 26, the Look What You Made Me Do singer and the Kansas City Chief tight sent the internet into a frenzy with their surprise engagement announcement.

They shared a joint post along with a caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has been making headlines since September 2023.

You Might Like:

Travis Kelce spills on 'fun' life with Taylor Swift after dreamy engagement

Travis Kelce spills on 'fun' life with Taylor Swift after dreamy engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began dating in September 2023

Taylor Swift won’t attend VMAs 2025 despite major nomination

Taylor Swift won’t attend VMAs 2025 despite major nomination
The 'Lover' singer disappointed Swifties after confirming that she is skipping the VMA 2025 ceremony

Tom Holland gives rare health update days after public blow to Zendaya

Tom Holland gives rare health update days after public blow to Zendaya
Tom Holland struggles with rare health condition as Spider-Man’ star revealed in new interview

Ed Sheeran teases 'key moments' with wife Cherry Seaborn in new song 'Camera'

Ed Sheeran teases 'key moments' with wife Cherry Seaborn in new song 'Camera'
The 'Photograph' crooner is set to release his eighth studio album, 'Play,' on this coming Friday

Harry Styles enjoys Irish wedding fun amid Zoe Kravitz romance buzz

Harry Styles enjoys Irish wedding fun amid Zoe Kravitz romance buzz
The One Direction alum showed in a cheerful mood at Ballymagarvey Village

Cardi B finally reveals real reason for rejecting Super Bowl Halftime show

Cardi B finally reveals real reason for rejecting Super Bowl Halftime show
The 'Outside' rapper is currently gearing up to release her long-awaited sophomore album 'Am I the Drama?'

Justin Bieber finally drops most-anticipated ‘SWAG II’ after delay

Justin Bieber finally drops most-anticipated ‘SWAG II’ after delay
Justin Bieber releases ‘Swag II’ featuring Tems, Lil B, Bakar, Hurricane Chris and Eddie Benjamin

Kelly Clarkson makes rare confession about ‘American Idol’ after tragic loss

Kelly Clarkson makes rare confession about ‘American Idol’ after tragic loss
Kelly Clarkson breaks silence on social media after ex-husband Brandon Blackstock's death

Ryan Reynolds' 'John Candy: I Like Me' steals the show at 50th TIFF

Ryan Reynolds' 'John Candy: I Like Me' steals the show at 50th TIFF
Ryan Reynolds' 'John Candy: I Like Me' chosen for opening night gala film at Toronto International Film Festival

Justin Bieber takes fashion cues from Zayn Malik as he debuts dramatic new look

Justin Bieber takes fashion cues from Zayn Malik as he debuts dramatic new look
Zayn Malik shocked the internet last year by debuting a dramatic beard look

Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts lead tributes to Giorgio Armani after his death

Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts lead tributes to Giorgio Armani after his death
Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away on Thursday at the age of 91

Dua Lipa reflects on iconic performance with ‘best friend’ in Toronto

Dua Lipa reflects on iconic performance with ‘best friend’ in Toronto
Dua Lipa takes center stage with rarely seen 'best friend' during her concert in Tronto