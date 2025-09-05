Kylie Kelce reveals what her 4 girls really think of Taylor Swift as their aunt

Kylie Kelce is sharing her take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce’s engagement to Taylor Swift — and revealing how her four daughters feel about welcoming the pop superstar into the family.
While conversing at the episode of Good Morning America, the podcaster and mom revealed how she celebrated the news that her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, and the Blank Space singer are engaged.
Kylie went on to share her and Jason’s girls’ reactions — Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and Finn, 4 months — to the idea of Taylor becoming their aunt.
"The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav," she gushed.
Notably, Kylie’s sweet remarks come after she largely stayed quiet on her brother-in-law’s romance with the pop superstar, though she did acknowledge Swift’s buzzworthy appearance on the New Heights podcast on August 13.
On August 26, the Look What You Made Me Do singer and the Kansas City Chief tight sent the internet into a frenzy with their surprise engagement announcement.
They shared a joint post along with a caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has been making headlines since September 2023.