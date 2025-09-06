Tragic news paves way for King Charles, Prince Harry’s long-awaited reunion

As uncertainty loomed over whether King Charles and Prince Harry would reunite during the Duke’s upcoming visit to the UK, a tragic update has now paved the way for their long-awaited meeting.
On Friday, September 5, the British monarch and the Royal Family were hit with the devastating news of the death of a beloved family member.
Taking to their official Instagram account, the Royals shared that Katharine, The Duchess of Kent, passed away at the age of 92 at Kensington Palace.
“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family,” stated the caption.
It was further noted, “The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”
This sorrowful update has doubled the chances of King Charles and Prince Harry’s reunion, with the Duke of Sussex expected to join his father and the Royal Family at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.
Prince Harry is schedule to attend the 2025 WellChild Awards on Monday, September 8.