King Charles confirms death of Duchess of Kent in emotional tribute

King Charles has announced the tragic death of the Duchess of Kent, Katharine, in a somber statement.
On Friday, September 2nd, the British Royal Family's official Instagram handle confirmed the tragic death of Her Royal Highness.
"It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent," the Royal Family lamented.
They continued, "Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."
"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people," Buckingham Palace concluded.
As reported by Sky News, the Union Flag at the Palace was also lowered to half-mast to respect the duchess's death.
For those unaware, the deceased Royal Family member was known for consoling Wimbledon finalists.
The Duchess of Kent married the Duke of Kent, late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, in 1961 and has become the oldest member of the family following the demise of King Charles's mother.