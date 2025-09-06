Ryan Reynolds under fire for dismissive behavior to child reporter at TIFF

Ryan Reynolds has ignited a wave of criticism after behaving rudely toward a child reporter.
On Friday, September 5, the Deadpool & Wolverine star walked the red carpet of the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the premiere of John Candy: I Like Me.
During his red carpet appearance, the 48-year-old Canadian-American actor was approached by a child reporter, to whom Reynolds appeared to make a dismissive joke.
In a viral clip on X, Ryan Reynolds was seen asking the child, “What’s your question?” The young reporter first greeted the Green Lantern actor, saying, “Hi Ryan. Nice to meet you.”
“Nice to meet you too. Let’s get to the question,” said Reynolds. The reporter then began introducing himself, only to be cut off mid-sentence as the actor interrupted with a strange laugh.
The user who shared the clip on X, slammed Ryan Reynolds’ act, tweeting, “There is nothing funny about this. Kids do not understand these types of ‘jokes’ where the person is being rude to them. It’s called being mean.”
When another social media user called the Free Guy star “manner less,” the tweet’s creator added, “It’s one thing to joke with an adult but a kid won’t get what he believes are jokes.”
“Ryan and Blake are so condescending and mean to people they deem ‘beneath them,'” a third criticized.
Meanwhile, one more slammed, “Talk about making a nervous kid feel more timid. Jerk!”
Speaking on the matter to Page Six, an insider defended Ryan Reynolds’ act by telling that he was “in no way being rude” with the joke, but was short on time at the carpet.