Tom Holland takes creative reins, helps design new Spider-Man suit

Tom Holland has shared exciting beans about taking part in designing new Spider-Man suit.
The Captain America: Civil War star is set to reprise his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming film, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
He recently revealed the process behind designing his costume for the most-awaited film.
During a chat with LADbible, Tom shared "What's been really fun about this most recent movie is designing the suit and being a part of that process and understanding what we wanted to try and achieve."
The 29-year-old actor shared that he was focused on "the story behind the suit" including "why the suit is red and blue.”
"I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film. I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want,” he added.
Tom is set to star alongside his fiancée Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal and Jacob Batalon in the highly-anticipated film.
To note, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled for release on July 31, 2026.