Tom Holland gives rare health update days after public blow to Zendaya

Tom Holland, who is set to return to the screen in Lego has spilled about living with a rare health issue.

Shortly after the trailer release of Lego’s short film Never Stop Playing earlier this week, Tom opened up about his struggles with ADHD and dyslexia in an exclusive interview.

The Spider-Man also explained how the diagnoses affected his day to day life and what he does to overcome it.

As per the NHS website, a person with ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder struggles to concentrate, having high energy levels, is impulsive and lack time management skills.

While, dyslexia is a mental disorder that causes problems with reading, writing and learning.

During his interview with IGN, the 29-year-old was asked about the importance of play, to which he responded, "I think it really does help. I have ADHD and I'm dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating."

He continued, "sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character."

While explaining how to overcome the challenges that come with the conditions, Tom noted, "So any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative”

“Forces you to think outside the box and make changes that might be in an instruction manual or might not be in an instruction manual just promotes healthy creativity,” he added.

This health admission from Tom Holland comes just days after his fiancée Zendaya marked her birthday, which the actor did not publicly acknowledge.

