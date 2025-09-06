Ryan Reynolds drops hints, fuels speculation on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ role

Ryan Reynolds has fueled speculations about his cameo in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
The Deadpool & Wolverine star teased that he might reprise his role, Deadpool, in the upcoming movie.
Ryan was asked about his role during his appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival over the weekend.
During a chat with EW, the 48-year-old actor jokingly mentioned that he's hidden four Deadpool Easter eggs in Avengers: Doomsday.
He said, “There’s four that I’ve got in there, of course, I’ve written them all at home in my PJs, and nobody’s seen ‘em nor have I stepped foot on set. But, yeah, that’s about as far as I’ll go on that one.”
As per THR latest report in their latest Heat Vision newsletter, it was confirmed that Reynolds would be appearing in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.
However, fans shouldn’t “expect him to actually be joining the Avengers team.” It’s unclear what his role will be in the film.
The confirmed cast for Avengers: Doomsday include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.
To note, the most-awaited movie is scheduled for release on December 18, 2026.