Grand Duke Henri ends last foreign visit as head of state before abdication

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg has concluded his final foreign mission as head of state with wife, Grand Duchess Maria Teresa ahead of his abdication.
Taking to their Instagram account on Friday, September 5, the Grand Ducal Family of Luxembourg shared a carousel of photos of the royal couple from the informal meeting of German-speaking heads of state in Switzerland.
“HRH The Grand Duke participated in the informal meeting of German-speaking heads of state in Switzerland on Thursday and Friday,” the caption noted.
It continued, “Between Bad Ragaz and St. Gallen, the heads of state discussed domestic policy, the geopolitical environment, and Europe's competitiveness. They also visited the Akris fashion house, the cathedral, and the collegiate church and its library, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.”
This engagement carried special significance as it was the Grand Duke’s final mission abroad in his capacity as Luxembourg’s head of state.
“This meeting marked the Grand Duke henri's last foreign mission in his capacity as head of state—a moving moment that solemnly brought a significant chapter of his reign to a close,” the caption further added.
Grand Duke Henri is set to abdicate the throne on October 3rd and will pass the baton to his eldest son, Prince Guillaume.
The prince has been serving as lieutenant representative for nearly a year, a rehearsal for his new and important role.