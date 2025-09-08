From Taylor Swift to Rihanna: 10 most iconic VMA looks of all time

Preparations are going on in full swing for the MTV VMAs 2025, the biggest night in the music world, set to take place on Sunday, September 7.
However, VMAs have never been just about the music its also about fashion and culture.
Over the years, the VMAs red carpet has witnessed some of the most unforgettable looks in pop culture history, from daring, risk-taking outfits to glamorous statements.
From Taylor Swift to Selena Gomez, here are the 10 best dressed VMAs looks over the years so far.
Taylor Swift (2024)
In 2024, Taylor Swift stunned the VMAs red carpet in an edgy plaid Christian Dior ensemble from the house’s resort 2025 collection.
The outfit featured a yellow plaid zip-up corset, a black miniskirt, caged leather gloves and a long sweeping matching plaid train.
The Lover singer completed her chic look with thigh-high boot streak in a pair of Stuart Weitzman's Maverick boots.
Selena Gomez (2013)
Selena Gomez turned heads in gorgeous Versace navy gown dress at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards, from their Atelier Versace Fall 2013 creation.
She paired her stunning gown with exposed lace bustier and silver cap-toe pumps, both by Atelier Versace.
The Who Says singer styled her hair in a long, sleek style and accessorized her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Jennifer Lopez (2018)
Jennifer Lopez brought her absolute charm at the red carpet of 2018’s VMAs in a curve-hugging silver chainmail dress by Versace.
The Waiting for Tonight singer elevated her stunning look with Jimmy Choo shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Rihanna (2016)
In 2016, Rihanna made sure all eyes are on her at the VMAs as she slipped into a floor-dusting Alexandre Vaulthier gown, which was cinched with a wrapped belt.
The Grammy Award-winning singer paired her gown with sparkly 18-carat white gold and diamonds earrings by Yeprem Jewellery and bold lips.
Beyoncé, 2016
Beyoncé looked ethereal in a sheer, pale blue bugle beaded gown at the 2016’s MTV Video Music Awards.
She complimented her dress with a dramatic feathery winged neckpiece and Lorraine Schwartz jewels, looking just like an angel.
Sabrina Carpenter (2024)
Sabrina Carpenter hit the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet in a silver beaded Bob Mackie dress from 1991.
“It was originally designed for Madonna to wear to perform at the Academy Awards. It was inspired by Marilyn Monroe in Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and made headlines when she wore it,” Alexis Novak, the owner of Tab Vintage told Vogue.
Cardi B (2023)
Cardi B caught the eyes of onlookers at 2023’s VMAs as she slipped into a custom floor-length gown and arm cuffs by Dilara Findikoglu that appeared to be covered in silver hair pins as well as pearls.
"I'm a creative. I have to be creative with everything, with my clothes, with my pictures, everything. My visions have got to come to life," she told MTV at the time ahead of the ceremony.
Lady Gaga (2013)
Lady Gaga walked the red carpet at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards in a black rubber and leather custom Prabal Gurung gown with a tulle train.
The Abracadabra singer complemented her look with a matching raven wig and bold orange lips.
Miley Cyrus (2020)
Miley Cyrus stunned in a sheer strapless ankle-length black dress straight off the Mugler autumn/winter ’20/’21 runway on the reimagined, socially-distant red carpet at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.
The Hannah Montana star elevated her see-through look with matching opera gloves and strappy black heels.
Camila Cabello (2021)
Camila Cabello opted for a bold look by Alexis Mabillo for 2021's MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, wearing a fuchsia pink and red dress with a corset and stunning bow.
The Señorita singer accessorized her show-stopping look with Guiseppe Zianotti heels and Katkim and Melissa Kaye jewelry.