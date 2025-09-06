Cillian Murphy unveils new dramatic look at TIFF red carpet

Cillian Murphy turned heads at the Toronto Film Festival with his new hairstyle atred carpet for the world premiere of Steve.
On Friday, the Oppenheimer star debuted a striking new look as he hit the red carpet for the world premiere of his latest film, Steve, at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.
Murphy, who takes on the role of a fatigued headteacher in the upcoming Netflix drama, sported long curly locks as he posed for photographers before the screening.
Cutting a typically suave figure, the Peaky Blinder star stepped out in a black single-breasted blazer, white shirt, and tailored trousers, completing the outfit with glossy leather shoes.
Before the premiere, Murphy exuded good spirits as he was seen smiling for selfies and greeting fans warmly on the red carpet.
This appearance comes shortly after Netflix dropped the Steve trailer last month, revealing hsi gritty portrayal of a fatigued teacher facing the threat of his school shutting down.
Based on Max Porter’s bestselling novel Shy, the story follows Steve, a devoted teacher battling his own struggles while connecting with Shy, a troubled teen played by Heartstopper’s Jay Lycurgo.
Set in the mid-1990s, the film reimagines Porter’s acclaimed work, which Murphy’—also a producer—says left a lasting impact on him.
Steve is coming out as a limited release in 2025 on Friday, September 19, 2025