Prince William comes to heartbreaking conclusion about Harry, Meghan’s future

Prince William, who is first in line to the throne has a rather different vision for the monarchy than his father, King Charles.
In the wake of speculations that The Prince of Wales believes in the idea of a “slimmed down” monarchy, his own wife, Kate Middleton thinks otherwise.
Sources suggest that William’s vision of a monarchy with only a fewer working royals may result into him completely cutting off his brother Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, who stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex severed their ties with the royal family by making derogatory claims against them publicly on various occasions.
As per the insider, few private meetings held between the monarch, William and Kate during Balmoral Castle holiday to discuss various points including Harry’s meeting with Charles, which is expected next week upon Duke’s arrival in the UK.
The source revealed that “For William, the summit is about the monarchy’s survival.”
“He wants to slim down the institution, focusing on his family and the next generation,’ the insider added.
In a heartbreaking admission, the tipster further claimed that “He sees a future where it’s him, Kate, their kids, and a handful of working royals. Harry and Meghan just don’t fit into that vision anymore.”