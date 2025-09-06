Pamela Anderson rejects claims of faking Liam Neeson romance

Pamela Anderson has slammed PR stunts as “a death sentence” after facing claims she faked a romance with Liam Neeson to grab headlines.
While conversing at the Deauville American Film Festival in France on Friday, The Naked Gun starlet denied she’s been involved in a public relations-driven relationship with her co-star.
“I do not and will never feed into PR stunts,” she said at the festival, where she accepted the festival’s Deauville Talent Award.
“That would be a death sentence,” she continued, adding, “I’m authentically driven. I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.”
Anderson added, “I know I’ll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection.”
Of the speculation, the Baywatch actress said, “It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I’m sincere.”
The ex-Playboy star and veteran actor, 73, ignited dating buzz with their affectionate, PDA-filled press tour for their summer comedy.
In July, it was reported that the duo was in “a budding romance in the early stages,” adding “It’s clear they’re smitten with each other.”