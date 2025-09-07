Sydney Sweeney reveals unconventional training diet for 'Christy' role

Sydney Sweeney is bulking up for her next big role, revealing that her preparation to play trailblazing female boxer Christy Martin involved downing milkshakes and ‘a lot of Chick-fil-A.’
Speaking at the world premiere of the film at TIFF’s Princess of Wales Theatre on September 5, the Anyone But You starlet opened up about the grueling demands of stepping into the role of the athlete she admiringly dubbed “the greatest boxer in the entire world.”
Sweeney said, "I trained for two or three months before I had a boxing coach. I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists, I trained three times a day every day, and then while I was filming, I trained as well."
"And there was a lot of Chick-fil-A," added director David Michôd.
Sweeney shared that her diet also consisted of "a lot of Smucker's, a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes."
"But it was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman," she concluded.
The debut screening of Christy ended in a standing ovation, sparking an emotional response from Sweeney.
Following its Toronto ovation, Christy hits theaters November 7, telling the story of boxer Christy Martin’s 1990s rise and her battle with domestic abuse.