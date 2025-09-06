Sydney Sweeney drops BTS with 'Christy' cast at 2025 Toronto Film Festival

Sydney Sweeney is promoting her new film, Christy, during the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
Shortly after attending the star-studded event on Friday, September 5, in Toronto's Entertainment District.
The 27-year-old American actress took to her official Instagram handle on Saturday, September 6, to release never-before-seen glimpses of her recent appearance alongside the entire cast of her new drama movie.
"When TIFF met CHRISTY, thank you for the outpouring of love and support for this special film and incredible woman," the Euphoria starlet captioned her post.
Her photos from the red carpet, accompanied by a series of clicks, were captured during the festival.
Sweeney entered the venue alongside the real-life sportswoman, Christy Salters Martin, who was known for a time as the face of women’s boxing.
The Anyone But You actress and the former athlete wore matching outfits as the renowned actress wore a baby pink sleeveless gown while the retired boxing champion was in a pinkish and white suit, which she paired with a white shirt.
It is important to mention that Sydney Sweeney's new drama-short film, Christy, was initially released on September 5, 2025.