Sydney Sweeney reveals her unexpected reaction to constantly trending online

Now we know what trending online feels like to Sydney Sweeney!
The 27-year-old American actress often makes headlines and trends on social media for both her personal and professional life, and more recently for a controversial ad and dating rumors.
During a conversation with Variety for her upcoming film Christy on Saturday, September 6, the Euphoria actress was asked what her reaction is when she sees her name trending on social media, responding to which she revealed her unexpected reaction.
“I’m like ‘Oh! What for now?’” said the Anyone But You starlet before bursting into laughter.
Christy director, David Michôd, who joined Sweeney in the interview, quipped, “Yeah, that's my reaction when I see Sydney is trending on social media, I'm like. Oh God, what she done.”
Fans reaction:
On Variety’s Instagram post that featured Sydney Sweeney’s reaction, many social media users bashed the actress with explosive comments
“What for now? Oh just racism lol,” commented one, referencing her recent controversial American Eagle jeans ad.
“i really don’t see how is that funny after all the controversial comments and things she did,” another expressed.
A third added, “I have the same reaction ‘oh why is she relevant now? Oh, not acting…again.’”
Meanwhile, several fans also showed love to Sweeney with heartwarming reactions.
“Unbothered Queen,” praised one, while a second gushed, “An absolute angel.”
A third added, “She’s more attractive than you. Sorry you have bad GENES.”
On the personal front, Sydney Sweeney recently drew criticism when rumors of her dating Scooter Braun began circulating online.