Kim Kardashian, Khloé under fire for promoting unapproved beauty treatment

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian landed in major controversy after they seemingly tried to promote an outlawed cosmetic procedure.
A few days ago, the Kardashian-sisters revealed getting a “life-changing” Muse stem cell therapy in Mexico, a procedure which is unapproved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) due to lingering questions around safety.
A medical expert told Radar Online, “This kind of travel for treatment is controversial because it skirts US safety laws. When public figures like Kim and Khloé share these procedures online, it risks encouraging fans to take medical risks abroad.”
The insider added, “Regulators are especially concerned because these therapies are not subject to the same scrutiny outside the US. People need to understand these therapies are considered experimental. The FDA has not approved them, which means they lack oversight.”
While calling out the stars, the tipster noted, "Without that, patients could be exposed to serious health risks. Seeing celebrities post about it creates an illusion of safety that simply isn’t there.”
It is pertinent to mention Kim and Khloé have not addressed the backlash yet.
