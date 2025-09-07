Prince Harry adds new UK stop after King Charles spotted with walking stick

Prince Harry has added a secret stop during his upcoming UK trip after his cancer-stricken father King Charles was spotted with a walking stick, appearing frail.
As per Hello!, the British monarch was spotted attending the annual Braemar Games with a help of a walking stick. He was joined by wife Queen Camilla for the sporting event.
Following his sombre appearance, the Duke of Sussex confirmed another stop in addition to attending the WellChild Awards next week.
A day after gracing he WellChild Awards in London on Monday, September 8, Harry will travel to Nottingham to visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) on Tuesday, September 9.
Meghan Markle’s husband is also set announce a substantial donation to Children in Need during an event hosted in Nottingham.
The event will bring together local groups, including CRS, Epic Partners and Coach Core, alongside stakeholders under one roof.
His busy schedule also include a private briefing with Children in Need, the Police and Crime Commission and community leaders.
Harry will also watch live performances from CRS artists before giving a short speech and touring the facility.
To note, the duke last visit his father Charles, 76, back in February 2024 after he was diagnosed with cancer.