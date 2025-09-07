Prince Harry hopes to reunite family in UK with Meghan Markle & kids

Prince Harry is said to be eager to bring Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet, back to the UK as he considers strengthening ties with his home country.
While the Duke of Sussex has frequently visited England alone in recent years, he has said he does not feel it is safe for his family.
According to the Daily Mail, a source suggested that Prince Harry may now be willing to include Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet on future visits.
The source said, “He’s not given up hope on bringing his family back to the UK. He wants to be able to show his children where he grew up.”
They added, “He wants them to know their family here. He really would like to come back to the UK much more.”
His wish came amid the Duke of Sussex is set to travel to London on Monday to attend the WellChild Awards, coinciding with the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.
A source said regarding his engagements in the UK, “He is excited to be on the ground, helping his organisations where he can. He’s pumped for the visit, he’s happy.”
Notably, Harry has regularly attended the annual event, and this year will mark his 15th appearance. He has also confirmed a second public engagement in the UK on September 9.