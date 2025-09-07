Prince Harry plans to avoid William on UK trip as royal tensions escalate 

Prince Harry has seemingly made his feelings clear on meeting with his estranged brother, Prince William, on his anticipated UK trip.
The Duke of Sussex, who reportedly made his return to his homeland to reconcile with the British Royal Family, has no intentions to meet his only sibling and the future King during his upcoming visit.
On the occasion of the 3rd death anniversary of late Queen Elizabeth II, Harry will travel to London from the United States of America on Monday, September 8, without his wife, Meghan Markle and his two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
He also expected to make a public appearance at the WellChild Awards ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the late monarch.
However, it is not clear whether King Charles and the Prince of Wales will also attend the prestigious event to mark the honour for the late Queen.
According to GB News, the 40-year-old British Royal Family member will later travel to Nottingham to visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) on the same day that the late Duchess of Kent will be buried in the UK.
In his schedule, the Duke has not added his meeting with his elder brother despite the ongoing reconciliation reports.
For those unaware, this trip of Prince Harry will mark his first time since he faced a major defeat in his court battles in London in May this year.
Though it remains unclear whether he will meet with his estranged family or not.