Dua Lipa uploads striking glimpses from Radical Optimism tour Chicago stop

The ‘Levitating’ singer teamed up with Chaka Khan for her Chicago concert of Radical Optimism tour

Those were two “incredible” nights for Dua Lipa and Chicagoans!

With her electrifying concerts of Radical Optimism tour, the 30-year-old British singer and songwriter rocked the Chicago stage for two back-to-back nights, giving fans an unforgettable experience and memories.

During the show, the Levitating crooner was joined by 72-year-old American singer Chaka Khan, and together the duo made sure to thrill the audience.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, September 7, Dua Lipa dropped a large carousel of striking glimpses from her amazing concerts at Chicago’s United Center.

“I [heart] CHICAGO! thank you thank you thank you for your energy! What an incredible two nights in your city!!! AND I GOT TO SING WITH THE QUEEN OF FUNK @chakakhan !!!!” the songstress captioned.

Lipa’s mesmerizing carousel opened with a soulful clip of her performing on stage, which was followed by a group photo showing Chaka Khan and the Future Nostalgia hitmaker posing will the tour dance crew.

The third slide was again a video of the Dance The Night singer, dressed in a glittery bodycon, captivating the crowd with a mind-blowing performance.

With Lipa and Khan photographed from behind in the fourth slide, the fifth one featured the duo rocking the stage with a power-packed act.

As the carousel continued, it showcased a series of more captivating glimpses from the concerts.

Dua Lipa’s next shows are scheduled at TD Garden, Boston, on September 9 and 10, 2025.

