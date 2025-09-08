Sydney Sweeney pens special message amid Scooter Braun dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney is thrilled to showcase her talent at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival.
On Sunday, September 7, the Euphoria actress turned to her official Instagram account to share a heartwarming video featuring glimpses from TIFF.
At the event, the actress’s upcoming biographical sports drama film Christy was premiered in the Special Presentations section.
Expressing her delight after the event, Sydney Sweeney penned a special message to the festival’s organizers, writing, “from west virginia to toronto, #christymovie is here. thank you @tiff_net for having us.”
She also dropped a note for fans, stating, “i can’t wait for you all to see our film in theaters on november 7.”
In the joyful video, the Immaculate star teamed up with her Christy cast and crew, and the real Christy herself, to excitedly meet fans at the festival.
The clip also included a heartwarming statement from Sweeney, saying, “I’m thrilled to present the world premiere of Christy. It was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman. I’m so honored to be able to bring her story to life and for more people to become aware of her strength.”
Sydney Sweeney’s mesmerizing appearance and heartfelt message came amid the ongoing buzz about her romantic relationship with Scooter Braun.
According to an insider who spoke to Star Magazine, the Anyone But You actress and the American investor are having summer romance.