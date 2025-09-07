Sydney Sweeney warns to 'cut and run' from Scooter Braun amid romance buzz 

Sydney Sweeney, who is reportedly seeing controversial investor Scooter Braun, has received advice for her new rumored relationship.
Ever since the Anyone But You starlet began sparking romance speculations with the American businessman, fans have been eagerly waiting for the new details.
However, it has been reported now that Sweeney's friend circle is not currently happy with her new love interest.
According to an exclusive report by Star Magazine, an insider has revealed that the Euphoria actress has been warned to "cut and run" her ties with Braun and end her terms as soon as possible, or she might end with a painful heartache.
"But friends say he's a wolf in sheep’s clothing and you only have to look at his past to see that," the tipster added before adding, "Some say he should be avoided with a 10-foot pole. Sydney has every right to see who she wants, but this has all the earmarks of disaster in the making."
The source additionally noted that her pals have been expressing their concerns due to his bad reputation.
In addition to these comments, Sweeney reportedly clapped back at these speculations, saying, "Sydney's saying it's nobody's concern, she's having fun, and people have got it wrong because Scooter's a cool, chilled out guy."
For those unaware, romance between Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun began when they attended the high-profile wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in June this year.
As of now, the couple has not made their relationship Instagram official.