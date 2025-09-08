Prince Albert’s twin kids Jacques and Gabriella steal spotlight in new outing

Royal fans were charmed by Prince Albert and Princess Charlene’s adorable twins in their latest appearance.
On Sunday, September 7, the Monegasque Royal Couple, along with their twin children – Crown Prinec Jacques and Princess Gabriella – made a delightful appearance at the Princess Antoinette Park to take part in the traditional picnic U Cavagnëtu.
U Cavagnëtu is Monaco’s annual national picnic which is held every year in September at the Princess Antoinette Park, symbolizing togetherness, heritage, and the end of summer.
For the picnic, the future reigning Prince of Monaco wore a crisp white shirt, a navy blue coat, and khaki pants, while his sister Gabriella looked sweet in a light green dress and held a vibrant bouquet of flowers.
“Prince Albert II and Princess Charlène, accompanied by their children, Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, took part in the traditional picnic "U Cavagnëtu", this Saturday, September 6, at the end of the day, which was held in the Princess Antoinette Park,” stated the caption.
The Royals continued, “After a mass celebrated in the open air in the presence of the choir "U Cantin d’A Roca", the picnic continued in a lively musical atmosphere, with the participation of the folk group La Palladianne.”
Fans reaction on Jacques and Gabriella’s appearance:
Royal fans were totally smitten with the adorable Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, flooding the comments with praise and love.
“Their grandparents, the late Prince Rainier and Princess Grace, would be so proud of them! They are so grown up and well-behaved in public events,” penned one.
Another sweetly commented, “How adorable little Prince and Princess are! They are pride and joy of their parents.”
“Long live the descendants,” a third delightfully added.
Crown Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were born on December 10, 2014.