Doja Cat causes stir by eating her lipstick at 2025 VMAs: Watch

Doja Cat causes stir by eating her lipstick at 2025 VMAs

Doja Cat shocked the MTV VMAs with a stunt no one saw coming!

At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) red carpet at New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday, September 7, the 29-year-old American rapper and singer caused a stir with a bizarre stunt.

On the red carpet, the Paint the Town Red singer arrived in a pastel minidress by Balmain featuring a plunging neckline and a metallic pink detail down the front and across the bust.

To accessorize her look, the rapper wore pastel yellow heels, statement jewelry, and a striking Judith Leiber Couture clutch in the shape of a lipstick.

Though her look was undeniably stunning, it was her bizarre move that grabbed headlines.

While posing for the cameras, the Say So singer pulled out a red lipstick by MAC cosmetics from her clutch and began applying it to her already bold lips.

But her touch-up didn’t just stop there. After reapplying her lipstick, Doja Cat shocked onlookers by biting into the stick, chewing, and swallowing it.

With her attention-grabbing stunt, the rapper cleverly highlighted her role as global ambassador for MAC.

Fans reaction:

Doja Cat’s surprising stunt instantly went viral on the internet, sparking thrilling reactions from fans.

“Oh wow how creative,” wrote one, while another gushed, “Doja is the best.”

A third commented, “I hope that lipstick was edible.”

Meanwhile, many other fans slammed the Streets rapper for the act, with one blasting, “She’s pathetic. Starved for attention.”

“Mental illness is a real thing,” a second added, while a third exclaimed, “Attention seeking much?!”

Doja Cat is nominated in the VMAs Best K-Pop category for LISA’s Born Again, which features her and RAYE.

