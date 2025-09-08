Doja Cat causes stir by eating her lipstick at 2025 VMAs: Watch

Doja Cat shocked the MTV VMAs with a stunt no one saw coming!
At the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) red carpet at New York’s UBS Arena on Sunday, September 7, the 29-year-old American rapper and singer caused a stir with a bizarre stunt.
On the red carpet, the Paint the Town Red singer arrived in a pastel minidress by Balmain featuring a plunging neckline and a metallic pink detail down the front and across the bust.
To accessorize her look, the rapper wore pastel yellow heels, statement jewelry, and a striking Judith Leiber Couture clutch in the shape of a lipstick.
Though her look was undeniably stunning, it was her bizarre move that grabbed headlines.
While posing for the cameras, the Say So singer pulled out a red lipstick by MAC cosmetics from her clutch and began applying it to her already bold lips.
But her touch-up didn’t just stop there. After reapplying her lipstick, Doja Cat shocked onlookers by biting into the stick, chewing, and swallowing it.
With her attention-grabbing stunt, the rapper cleverly highlighted her role as global ambassador for MAC.
Fans reaction:
Doja Cat’s surprising stunt instantly went viral on the internet, sparking thrilling reactions from fans.
“Oh wow how creative,” wrote one, while another gushed, “Doja is the best.”
A third commented, “I hope that lipstick was edible.”
Meanwhile, many other fans slammed the Streets rapper for the act, with one blasting, “She’s pathetic. Starved for attention.”
“Mental illness is a real thing,” a second added, while a third exclaimed, “Attention seeking much?!”
Doja Cat is nominated in the VMAs Best K-Pop category for LISA’s Born Again, which features her and RAYE.