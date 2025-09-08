Lady Gaga performs prerecorded 'Dead Dance' at 2025 MTV VMAs after win

Lady Gaga has performed her new single from Netflix show, Wednesday, at the 2025 MTV VMAs.
On Sunday night, September 7, the Grammy winner delivered a pre-taped performance of The Dead Dance for the award show, as she was performing live at Madison Square Garden in New York City at the same time the ceremony was taking place.
Gaga, who had lead the VMAs nominations with 12 nods, also performed Abracadra from her new Mayhem album.
While leaving the stage, she said, "Gotta get back to MSG," referencing to resuming her tour.
The pop icon has been nominated in the following categories; Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Artist of the Year, Best Album, Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, MTV Push Performance of the Year and Song of the Year.
Gaga won Artist of the Year at the VMAs, beating out Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.
In her acceptance speech, she paid a sweet tribute to her fiancé, Michael Polansky.
The Bloody Mary crooner said, “To my partner in all things, Michael, creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream, and you have been my partner every step of the way. I dedicate this to you too, my love."
To note, Gaga got engaged to Michael Polansky in April 2024.