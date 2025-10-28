Entertainment

Cillian Murphy’s son Aran steps into acting spotlight with HBO debut

Aran has joined the cast of 'WAR', an upcoming HBO and Sky co-production series

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Cillian Murphy’s Aran, is stepping into the spotlight as he follows in his father’s footsteps, landing a role in an upcoming HBO series.

The 17-year-old’s talent agency took the Instagram handle to share a photo of the teenager who bears a striking resemblance to his dad, the Oppenheimer star.

His agency confirmed that Aran has joined the cast of WAR, an upcoming HBO and Sky co-production that will also feature actors Dominic West and Sienna Miller.

The agency penned the caption, “We are thrilled to announce that Aran Murphy has joined the cast of WAR, the upcoming HBO and Sky co-production. Aran will star as Gabriel in the gripping new series lead by Dominic West and Sienna Miller.”

Notably, this is Aran’s first venture into television, but he’s already built film experience.

He starred in the 2022 movie Lola and is set to appear in Taika Waititi’s upcoming Klara and the Sun with Jenna Ortega and Amy Adams.

Murphy shares sons Aran and Malachy with his wife Yvonne McGuinness, whom he married in 2004.

In March 2024, Cillian Murphy attended the Oscars with his wife, McGuinness, and their sons, Malachy and Aran.

The family coordinated in black tuxedos as Murphy, who later won Best Actor for Oppenheimer, smiled while walking the red carpet together.

In January, Murphy also expressed gratitude to his wife and sons as he accepted the Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actor, at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

