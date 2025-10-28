Taylor Swift joins Brittany Mahomes to cheer on Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was all smiles as she cheered on the Kansas City Chiefs alongside close friend Brittany Mahomes watching her fiancé Travis Kelce score a touchdown against the Washington Commanders.
On Monday October 27, the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker and the American sports team co-owner were spotted at Arrowhead Stadium to support the Washington Commanders in Kansas City.
Kelce snagged a 10-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes late in the third quarter, followed by a clean extra-point kick from Harrison Butker that extended the Chiefs’ lead to 21-7.
From the stands, Swift and Mahomes showed their team spirit in matching red ensembles, with the pop star sporting a cozy turtleneck as she cheered on her fiancé’s big play.
Kansas City looks to keep their momentum going after a commanding 31-0 win against the Raiders.
Notably, the NFL team started their season with a 27-21 loss to the Chargers in Brazil without Swift in attendance.
The Opalite singer was later spotted at the Chiefs’ Week 2 game against the Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.
She made an appearance when the Chiefs played the Ravens on September 28, a day after Selena Gomez’s wedding.
On October 12, she returned to Arrowhead Stadium with WNBA star and Chiefs fan Caitlin Clark, marking her first visit since their August 26 engagement announcement.
Swift made an appearance with Mahomes’ after celebrating her 30th birthday in Nashville on August 29, wearing a black tank top while dining out.