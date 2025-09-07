Emma Myers drops BTS look at Lady Gaga's 'The Dead Dance' with Evie Templeton 

Emma Myers has released a few behind-the-scenes glimpses of her record-breaking song, The Dead Dance, with Wednesday co-star Evie Templeton.
Lady Gaga’s superhit rendition, which made its debut alongside the premiere of Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2, Part 2, where the Grammy-winning musician makes a cameo as Rosaline Rotwood.
Days after the song’s release, Emma, who is known for her character Enid, has dropped a few never-before-seen glimpses of her practice session with her co-star, Evie.
Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old American actress shared the video showing herself and Evie wearing costumes while practicing on The Dead Dance.
In the footage, Emma was wearing a pink gown, which she paired with white leggings, while the 16-year-old actress was in a green dress.
The Family Switch starlet scribbled the caption, "Dead Dance," which sent the internet into a frenzy.
Shortly after the practice video gained popularity on social media, several fans began commenting about their excitement over the much-awaited dance practice clip.
One fan wrote, "YEYYYY FINALLY THE PRACTICE VIDDD."
"Honestly, this trio can participate in Miss Universe for how beautiful they are," another gushed.
A third noted, "Thank you for giving us this bombastic series and thank you for your hard work."
It is important to note that the viral dance was previously performed by Jenna Ortega, which instantly spawned a TikTok trend at the time.
However, in the second instalment’s Part 2 of the supernatural series, the series finally returned with the highly anticipated song, performed by Lady Gaga.
Wednesday’s second Part premiered on September 3.