Duchess Sophie remembers late Duchess of Kent during royal Canadian trip  

Duchess Sophie is among the first British Royal Family members to publicly mourn the late Duchess of Kent.
For those unaware, the oldest member of the Royal Family, Katharine, has peacefully died at the age of 92 on Thursday, September 4, at Kensington Palace, the same day Sophie arrived in Canada for her next trip.
The Duke of Edinburgh's wife kicked off her royal visit on Friday, September 5, with a tour to Spruce Meadows for the 50th anniversary of the Masters tournament.
During the outing, the 60-year-old hardworking royal member has pictured wearing a long black shirt dress with buttons down the front and a black tie around her wrist, in an attempt to show respect for the deceased royal member.
Despite the heartbreaking situation in the family, Sophie has advised to continue to her royal duties, and she is diligently fulfilling her royal responsibilities.
In addition to her visit to Spruce Meadows, the mom-of-two also had a chance to meet artists and youth. Later, she made an appearance at the Youth Centres of Calgary's Ogden location.
According to the Daily Express UK, the Duchess of Gloucester began her Canadian trip on Friday, September 5, the same day Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of the Duchess of Kent.
The prominent member of the British Royal Family will reportedly conclude her four-day visit to Canada on next week.