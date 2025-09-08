Prince Harry separates with Meghan Markle as he flies to UK for 4-day trip

Prince Harry was seen at the airport as he jetted of to the UK for 4-day trip.
As reported by The Sun, The Duke of Sussex was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport, California, this morning, as he flies to his home country for the WellChild Awards 2025.
Harry, who will to land in the UK today, September 8, which also happens to be the third anniversary of his late grandmother the Queen Elizabeth II, is yet not confirmed to meet King Charles, despite speculations of a potential reunion.
Inside sources have claimed that the Duke has not been offered to stay at the Palace, however, it is believed that he will accept if such offer is made.
Meanwhile, his Cancer-Stricken father is currently in Scotland to mark the death anniversary of the late queen, who dies in 2022 at the age of .
It is pertinent to mention, Harry's wife, Meghan Markle and their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will not be joining her husband for the trip.