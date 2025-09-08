Is WhatsApp down? Users unable to send messages

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform owned by Meta, has been hit by a major outage.
Users across India are having trouble sending messages or posting status updates, reported News by tesapp.
The disruption was first reported around 1:10pm today according to Downdetector, a website that monitors app and website outages. By 2:20pm, there were over 400 reports of issues on Downdetector's site.
The outage has led to a range of problems for users. According to Downdetector, 46% of the reports were about server connection issues, while 28% were related to website access problems, and 26% were about app lag.
Users have complained about group messages not loading, the app crashing repeatedly, and also being unable to post status updates.
Despite the widespread disruption, Meta has not yet acknowledged the outage.
This isn't the first time WhatsApp has faced such a problem. Back in April, a similar disruption was reported with 81% of users facing issues while sending messages.
Outages on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook are usually caused by server downtime or disruptions in the Domain Name System (DNS) server.