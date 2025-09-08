Prince Harry joins Royal Family to mark special occasion after UK arrival

Prince Harry, who just touched down in the UK after five months has joined the Royal Family at a sombre event.
Shortly after returning to his homeland today, September 8, The Duke of Sussex paid a visit to his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth's grave to mark her third death anniversary.
The 40-year-old arrived in the UK on a pre-scheduled four-day trip to attend multiple charitable events, including WellChild Awards 2025, which are celebrated on the same day royal family commemorates Queen's death anniversary.
Meanwhile, Harry's estranged brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton were just a few miles away from the Duke as they paid a visit to late monarch's charity Women's Institute in Sunningdale, Berkshire.
The future King and Queen met with the support staff and trustees from across the Berkshire Federation of Women’s Institutes (BFWI) to discuss their work.
King Charles mother, who was the president of the institute's Sandringham branch since past 80 years breathed her last at Balmoral Castle on September 8, 2022.