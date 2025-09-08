Kris Jenner heaps praises on Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s Vogue cover

Kris Jenner couldn’t hide her pride over Kendall Jenner’s new Vogue cover with Gigi Hadid!
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, September 8, The Kardashians star reposted their stunning Vogue magazine cover to gush over them.
The cover features Kendall and Gigi posing closely together in a serene outdoor setting filled with greenery.
Kendall looked stunning in wearing a plaid, long-sleeved shirt jacket with suede accents while Gigi radiated charm in a short, fitted patchwork-style dress with she styled with nude make up.
The text on the cover reads, “Kendall & Gigi – Fashion’s Love Affair with the Great Outdoors.”
“Kenny, you are a DREAM!!! @kendalljenner @gigihadid congrats on your stunning cover shoot for the October issue of @voguemagazine!!” Kris wrote along the cover.
Kendall also shared the cover on her social media, expressing her excitement and gratitude.
“I’ve dreamt of this shoot since my childhood summers in Jackson Hole. Thank you @voguemagazine and Anna for bringing it to life! Even more special to share it with you @gigihadid. Vogue October issue by @lachlanbailey,” she wrote.
Meanwhile, Gigi shared the cover on her Instagram, writing, “VOGUE OCTOBER ‘25 / This one’s for the KenGi girls. This trip had us reminiscing!”
Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have been friends for well over a decade.