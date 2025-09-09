Sabrina Carpenter shares first post after multiple wins at 2025 VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter had one of the best nights of her life at the VMAs and it’s clearly visible!
After bagging multiple awards at the 2025 MTV VMAs, the Nonsense singer took to her Instagram account to share a heartfelt post, accompanied by a thrilling video.
In the post, the Espresso crooner dropped a video of her exhilarating performance at the prestigious music event, which sparked a frenzy both at the show and online.
“tears live for the first time at the @vmas. this performance meant so much to me!!!!!” she captioned, adding, “thank you to my incredible perfect queens and my cast there couldn’t have been more love on stage if we tried!!!!”
The pulse-quickening video featured the Grammy winner rocking the stage in a sparkling white dress adorned with beaded strings. She paired the ensemble with sheer black tights.
Her performance was highlighted by dancers and drag queens – including Honey Balenciaga, Symone, Dashaun Wesley, Richie Shazam, Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Jonte’ Moaning, and Denali.
Fans reaction:
Sabrina Carpenter’s delightful post was flooded with thrilling reactions from fans shortly after being posted.
“and THAT is how you do an iconic VMAS performance!!!” praised one, while another gushed, “everything about this performance is PERFECTION.”
A third admired, “seriously reminded me of britney so much. you did amazing!!!! never getting over this performance. ever.”
How many awards Sabrina Carpenter won at 2025 VMAs?
Out of eight nominations at the 2025 MTV VMAs, Sabrina Carpenter took home three awards that include Best Pop Artist, Best Album (Short n’ Sweet), and Best Visual Effects (Manchild).