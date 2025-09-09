Prince Harry delivers stirring speech at 2025 WellChild Awards: ‘Keep fighting’

Prince Harry had some inspiring words to share at the 20th WellChild Awards.
At the 2025 WellChild Awards, held at central London hotel on Monday, September 8, the Duke of Sussex made a delightful appearance as Patron and delivered a stirring speech.
The father of two has been attending the esteemed ceremony since 2007, when he became a patron of the charity.
"I still remember my very first WellChild Awards, eighteen years ago, before the beard, the hair, you know how it is, I walked into the room, and within about three minutes I realised two things: the love and energy in the room was palpable, so too was the unpredictability!” began the Prince.
He continued, "So much has happened since those early days, for me, for you and for WellChild. The world has thrown a fair few challenges our way. But through it all, WellChild has remained rock solid in its mission: to give children and young people with complex medical needs the chance to thrive, not in hospital, but at home, surrounded by family, friends, and community."
In his speech, the Spare author went on to reflect that for two decades, WellChild Awards has significantly highlighted the needs of children and young people living with complex medical conditions.
However, the Duke stated that the prestigious awards are celebrated for something far bigger – “your courage, your resilience, and the extraordinary love of the families and carers who never stop showing up."
"More than ever, WellChild's mission must be our shared priority. Tonight, I'd ask each of you to think about how you can play your part, whether through support, awareness, or action, to help advance this crucial work,” Harry told guests.
The WellChild Awards are an annual UK awards ceremony organized by the charity WellChild, which supports seriously ill children and their families.
Prince Harry arrived in the UK on a four-day trip on Monday, September 8, 2025.