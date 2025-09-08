Prince Harry makes stylish arrival in classic suit and tie at WellChild Awards

Prince Harry is turning heads at WellChild Awards!
The Duke of Sussex has arrived at the WellChild Awards ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of the organization on Monday, September 8.
In the photo, obtained by Daily Mail, the father-of-two appeared in high spirits as he beams with delight while making his way inside the Royal Lancaster Hotel in central London for the ceremony.
The duke, who serves as patron of WellChild, looked dapper as ever in a dark suit and tie, cutting a sharp figure at the event.
“I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit,” Prince Harry said ahead of the event.
He continued, "For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers – family and professionals - who support them every step of the way.”
"Their stories remind us of the power of compassion, connection and community," the Duke concluded.
The WellChild Awards celebrates the achievements of seriously ill children and those who care for them.
Earlier in the day, the duke visited the burial site of the late Queen at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle to lay a wreath and flowers to mark her third death anniversary.
Prince Harry, who arrived in the UK on Monday, will carry out multiple engagements during his 4-day trip.