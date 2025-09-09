Prince Harry speaks on ‘challenging’ times as William shuts door on reunion

Prince Harry opened up on “challenging” times while speaking at the 2025 WellChild Awards.
Amid the ongoing rift between him and the Royal Family, the Duke of Sussex finally returned to the UK to mark the 20th anniversary of the charity.
The WellChild Awards are an annual UK awards ceremony organized by the charity WellChild, which supports seriously ill children and their families.
During his appearance at the prestigious ceremony on Monday, September 8 – which marked his first public engagement on his four-day trip to the UK – the Spare author reflected on the “sometimes challenging” relationship between siblings.
While speaking to 17-year-old Declan Bitmead - one of the youngsters who was present on Monday evening and winner of the inspirational young person 15-18 years award – Harry asked him about his siblings, to which Declan shared, “I’ve got a younger brother.”
With a grin, the father of two asked, “Does he drive you mad?” before being told the two “get on fine.”
Harry laughed and added with a wistful smile, “You know what, siblings,” following which Declan revealed that he and his brother attend the same school.
“That sometimes makes it more challenging,” replied Prince Harry.
While King Charles’s younger son didn’t explain further, his remark could relate to attending Eton with Prince William.
This statement from the Duke of Sussex comes after his elder brother, Prince William, shut the doors on any chance of a reunion.
Recently, Kensington Palace shared the future King’s diary, noting that his upcoming days are full, ruling out any chance of a meeting between the estranged brothers.