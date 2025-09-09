Danish Royal Family gives update on special ‘reception’ hosted in US

Royal Family hosted a reception in Washington, US to strengthen the ties between the two countries.
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie also attended the reception at the Danish Embassy in DC on Monday.
Following the key event, Palace posted pictures on Instagram shared details about the reception.
The caption read, “The Danish Embassy in Washington hosted a reception in honor of Danish and international veterans on Monday. Taking as its starting point the Danish Flag Day on September 5, the event focused on the veterans' efforts in an international context, with a special focus on Ukraine.”
It further read, “Their Royal Highnesses Prince Joachim and Princess Marie attended the reception. Princess Marie gave the keynote speech, where the Princess highlighted the importance of the veterans' contributions and expressed Denmark's recognition and respect for their efforts.”
Flag Day is celebrated every year on September 5 to honor Denmark's international service personnel.
While concluding the note, Royal Family penned, “This year, Prince Joachim also appeared in the Danish Armed Forces' annual Flag Day film, which was published in connection with the celebration and can be viewed on the Danish Armed Forces' platforms.”
Last week, King Frederik and Queen Mary marked the historic day at Christiansborg Castle Square.