King Frederik, Queen Mary honor fallen soldiers on Denmark’s Flag Day

King Frederik and Queen Mary stepped out in style to honor Denmark’s National Flag Day, joining commemorations that pay tribute to the nation’s servicemen and women.
The Danish Palace shared the glimpses of the Danish Monarch and the Queen Consort marking the outing to pay a tribute to fallen soldiers.
In a shared post, Queen Mary and King Frederik can be seen laying a wreath at the Monument of Denmark's International Efforts after 1948.
The palace said in a statement, “Their Majesties the King and Queen mark the day through the Flag Day for Denmark's envoys.”
It added, “At the Castle in Copenhagen, the Royal Couple began the day by honoring fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Monument of Denmark's International Efforts after 1948.”
The palace mentioned, “Flag Day for Denmark's Deputies was solemnly celebrated for the first time in 2009, and the purpose of the day is to honor the persons who are or have been deployed on a mission by Denmark as well as to recognize the professional efforts they make and have made in a number of conflict areas around the world.”
As per the Palace, the King and Queen also attended the ceremony at Holmens Church, a memorial service honoring Danes who lost their lives in international service.
Later, despite heavy rain, the King inspected a parade of 1,200 soldiers at Christiansborg Slotsplads.