Kendall Jenner calls BFF Gigi Hadid her ‘sister’ in heartfelt statement

Kendall Jenner has shared insights into her sisterhood bond with BFF Gigi Hadid.
The supermodel besties graced the Vogue Magazine cover photo on Monday, September 8.
During the conversation with the media outlet, the reality TV star made a heartwarming remark about Gigi, “We’re sisters more than we’re friends.”
Zayn Malik’s ex chimed in, “I think the base of our friendship is that we respect the same things that we see in each other when we go to work. We’re not there to ask for special treatment. We always work hard.”
Gigi also revealed that there was a time when Kendall was “the only people in the world that knew” about her pregnancy.
Recalling her early pregnancy days, she noted, “Because I was so nauseous and lightheaded. And Kenny was the only person I could look at from across the room and just be like, ‘Oh yeah, a soda.’ And she got me a little can of Coke.”
The duo have been friends for well over a decade. They were liked after Bella Hadid became friends with Kendall in their pre-teen days.
After working hard for almost two decades, Kendall and Gigi have made a name for themselves in the modeling industry.
As per Forbes, The Kardashians star's networth was $250 million in May 2025. Meanwhile, Marie Claire listed Gigi’s net worth at approximately $30 million as of 2025.