King Charles shares touching initiative for late Duchess of Kent

King Charles has shared a heartwarming initiative for the late Duchess of Kent ahead of her funeral.
On Tuesday night, September 9, the British monarch revealed that Royal Family has opened an online book of condolence on His Majesty’s website for Katharine.
This new initiative was started a week before her Catholic funeral takes place at Westminster Abbey.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Charles shared a link of the book of condolence.
The caption of the post read, “Members of the public wishing to pay their condolences to The Duchess of Kent's family can now do so online.”
Katharine passed away at the age of 92 on Friday, September, 5. She was married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, the Duke of Kent.
The statement on monarch’s website read, “On Friday 5th September 2025, Buckingham Palace announced the death of The Duchess of Kent. Members of the public wishing to pay their condolences to Her Royal Highness's family can do so using this form.”
To pay their respects to the Duchess's family, members of the public can sign the virtual condolence book available on royal.uk.
The Duchess of Kent’s funeral will be held at Westminster Cathedral on September 16.
Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend the sombre event along with other senior royals.